Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CYBR. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cyberark Software by 1,413.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,572,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 542.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $102.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 78.01, a PEG ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.25. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $148.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.69 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CYBR. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cyberark Software from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cyberark Software from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Cyberark Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.95.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

