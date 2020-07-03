Confluence Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 21.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,388,000 after acquiring an additional 34,891 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 15.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 281,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,750,000 after purchasing an additional 76,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,718,000 after purchasing an additional 111,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $193.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.57.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $195.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $220.97. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 11.55%. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

