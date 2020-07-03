Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $265,000 Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,873,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after acquiring an additional 117,890 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 439,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 873.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 274,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 245,905 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 33,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TME shares. Citigroup started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.59.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.05.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

See Also: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.