Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $738,000 Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 42,287 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 88.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,661,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,447,000 after buying an additional 1,252,716 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth about $8,760,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 43.7% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,354,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,177,000 after buying an additional 1,323,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 160.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares during the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAGS opened at $37.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.47. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $53.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAGS. Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Itau BBA Securities lowered PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised PagSeguro Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

