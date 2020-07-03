Confluence Investment Management LLC Invests $291,000 in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 43.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 132,913 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 2.0% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 61,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

Shares of GFI stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.39. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

