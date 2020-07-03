Confluence Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,639 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Capital Southwest worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 28.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 34.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSWC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Capital Southwest from $22.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital Southwest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $13.54 on Friday. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.69 million, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 million. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 9.10% and a negative net margin of 36.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.46%.

Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

