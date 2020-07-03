Confluence Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre during the first quarter worth $38,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre during the first quarter worth $40,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 23.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Mercadolibre by 62.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $988.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of -235.34 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $880.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $677.18. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $998.11.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $652.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.27 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $775.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $846.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (up from $655.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $774.90.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

