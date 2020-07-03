Confluence Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,640 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KB opened at $28.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.80. KB Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $42.90.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 11.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KB Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

