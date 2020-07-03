Confluence Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 79.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 174,052 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Apollo Investment worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AINV. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $498,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apollo Investment by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 14,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

AINV has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Apollo Investment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Apollo Investment from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Apollo Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.54.

Apollo Investment stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Apollo Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $18.33.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 41.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.91%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

Apollo Investment Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.