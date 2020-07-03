Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 108,625 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 108,625 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 40,504 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,551,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,450 shares in the last quarter. 52.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Armen Panossian acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OCSL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of OCSL opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $625.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $5.65.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 86.32%. The business had revenue of $34.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.17%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

