Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 112 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,891 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 758.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

SAP stock opened at $142.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $90.89 and a fifty-two week high of $143.62. The stock has a market cap of $167.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.02.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SAP from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on SAP from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.63.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

