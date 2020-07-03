Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 240 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Aptiv by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. UBS Group raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Guggenheim cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Aptiv from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Aptiv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.96.

APTV opened at $76.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $99.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.13.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.36. Aptiv had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

