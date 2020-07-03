Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 1,094.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Worthing Jackman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $1,660,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,447,430.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Waste Connections from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.07.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $92.55 on Friday. Waste Connections Inc has a twelve month low of $70.87 and a twelve month high of $105.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

