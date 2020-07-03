Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 56 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $6,806,866,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 9,648.1% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 500,349 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after acquiring an additional 483,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 44.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,006,266,000 after acquiring an additional 265,700 shares in the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,536.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,469.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,416.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,353.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.23 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

