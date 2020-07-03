Confluence Investment Management LLC Takes $894,000 Position in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $43.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.00. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR has a 52-week low of $33.14 and a 52-week high of $46.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research raised Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche Holdings AG Basel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

