Conroy Gold And Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Trading 2.3% Higher

Conroy Gold And Natural Resources Plc (LON:CGNR)’s share price traded up 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.90 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.14), 112,351 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 54% from the average session volume of 73,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.75 ($0.13).

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and a PE ratio of -2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

About Conroy Gold And Natural Resources (LON:CGNR)

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as zinc and other base metal deposits. It primarily focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities.

