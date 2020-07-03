CONWEST PARTN P/UT LTD PARTN INT (OTCMKTS:CWPS) Shares Down 22%

CONWEST PARTN P/UT LTD PARTN INT (OTCMKTS:CWPS)’s share price traded down 22% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.50 and last traded at $19.50, 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.79.

CONWEST PARTN P/UT LTD PARTN INT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CWPS)

There is no company description available for Conwest Partnership Part Units LP.

