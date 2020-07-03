Corelogic Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CLGX)

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,415 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,897% compared to the typical volume of 171 put options.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corelogic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Corelogic from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Corelogic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Corelogic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.10.

Shares of CLGX opened at $66.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Corelogic has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $68.53.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $443.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corelogic will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

In related news, Director John C. Dorman sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $162,849.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,118 shares in the company, valued at $924,923.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Sando sold 1,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $49,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,721,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,932 shares of company stock valued at $774,110 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in shares of Corelogic during the first quarter valued at about $90,704,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Corelogic by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,695,000 after purchasing an additional 31,574 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Corelogic by 5,727.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,015,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,009,000 after purchasing an additional 997,930 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corelogic by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 961,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,355,000 after purchasing an additional 18,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corelogic in the fourth quarter worth about $39,351,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

