Credit Suisse Group Boosts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $171.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $171.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.98% from the company’s current price.

FDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens cut their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on FedEx from $136.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on FedEx from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on FedEx from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FedEx from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.08.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE:FDX opened at $155.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $178.50.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that FedEx will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $18,333,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,513 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 346,929 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $52,459,000 after purchasing an additional 25,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.