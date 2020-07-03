Critical Media Coverage Very Unlikely to Affect Advantage Lithium (CVE:AAL) Share Price

Press coverage about Advantage Lithium (CVE:AAL) has trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Advantage Lithium earned a coverage optimism score of -2.54 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of AAL opened at C$0.27 on Friday. Advantage Lithium has a one year low of C$0.14 and a one year high of C$0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.27. The stock has a market cap of $43.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56.

Get Advantage Lithium alerts:

Advantage Lithium Company Profile

Advantage Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium properties. The company owns a 75% interest in its flagship asset, Cauchari project located in the northern provinces of Jujuy, Salta, and Catamarca in Argentina. It also has acquired a 100% interest in four projects in Argentina.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.