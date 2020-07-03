Croma Security Solutions Group PLC (LON:CSSG) Insider Charles Neil McMicking Acquires 15,000 Shares

Croma Security Solutions Group PLC (LON:CSSG) insider Charles Neil McMicking acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £10,350 ($12,736.89).

Shares of CSSG opened at GBX 70.50 ($0.87) on Friday. Croma Security Solutions Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 55.70 ($0.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 105 ($1.29). The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 million and a PE ratio of 12.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 66.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 77.29.

About Croma Security Solutions Group

Croma Security Solutions Group PLC provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Croma Vigilant, Croma Security Systems, Croma Locksmiths, and Croma Biometrics. It offers manned guarding and asset protection services; CCTV security, fire, and alarm systems; identity management and access control solutions; and locksmith keys, locks, and safes.

