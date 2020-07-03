CryptoPing Price Tops $0.0226 on Exchanges (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 3rd. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $202,962.23 and approximately $1,424.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoPing token can currently be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000247 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Over the last week, CryptoPing has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.75 or 0.01698040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00168999 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00053366 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00109243 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing was first traded on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping.

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

