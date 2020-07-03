Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cubic (NYSE:CUB) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cubic from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Cubic from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Cubic from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cubic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cubic in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a sector perform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NYSE:CUB opened at $47.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average of $50.71. Cubic has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $75.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.23 million. Cubic had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cubic will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Cubic news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,111.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Lowinger acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.59 per share, with a total value of $48,885.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,097.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cubic by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cubic by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cubic by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cubic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Cubic by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 612,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,968,000 after buying an additional 171,916 shares during the last quarter.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

