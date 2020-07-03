CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.87.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CONE shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 12,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $818,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $1,821,723.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,234.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,616. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CONE. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1,844.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 53,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 50,304 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth $1,162,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $75.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.13. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -251.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.41. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.49 million. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

