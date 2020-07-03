David Egan Sells 4,210 Shares of Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Stock

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) insider David Egan sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 664 ($8.17), for a total value of £27,954.40 ($34,401.18).

David Egan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, David Egan sold 72,328 shares of Electrocomponents stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 678 ($8.34), for a total value of £490,383.84 ($603,475.07).

Shares of LON:ECM opened at GBX 669.50 ($8.24) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 19.35. Electrocomponents plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 397.30 ($4.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 731.20 ($9.00). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 639.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 621.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ECM. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.23) target price on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 585 ($7.20) to GBX 820 ($10.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Electrocomponents to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 811 ($9.98) to GBX 746 ($9.18) in a report on Thursday, June 4th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 480 ($5.91) to GBX 625 ($7.69) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 698.50 ($8.60).

Electrocomponents Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

