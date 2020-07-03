Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage on Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.55.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $44.26. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.79.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastenal news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at $358,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $190,679.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,267.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,099 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 3,046.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 36.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

