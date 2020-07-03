Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage on MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM)

Analysts at Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $73.10 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $44.93 and a one year high of $79.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.10 and its 200 day moving average is $66.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $786.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $221,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 89.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 559.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 90.5% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth about $69,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

