Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Trading Up 2.2%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) shares were up 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.99 and last traded at $44.99, approximately 227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 205% from the average daily volume of 74 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.67.

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

