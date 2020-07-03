Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

DKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Draftkings from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Draftkings from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 548,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $21,295,845.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 758,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,412,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Woodrow Levin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $1,940,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,810 shares in the company, valued at $8,916,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,471,338 shares of company stock worth $57,087,914 in the last three months.

Draftkings stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.70. Draftkings has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $44.79.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. On average, research analysts expect that Draftkings will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Draftkings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

