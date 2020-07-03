DXC Technology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 187,764 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 6,101% compared to the average volume of 3,028 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $703,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,696,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on DXC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $57.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average is $22.91. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.36.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 27.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.