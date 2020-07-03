Dynamite Market Cap Reaches $76,052.87 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $76,052.87 and $70,374.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00002254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00084088 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00328508 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011371 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000530 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016522 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011982 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 831,011 tokens and its circulating supply is 371,735 tokens. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com.

Buying and Selling Dynamite

Dynamite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

