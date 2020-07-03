Dystem Trading Up 231.8% Over Last Week (DTEM)

Dystem (CURRENCY:DTEM) traded 195.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last week, Dystem has traded 231.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dystem has a market capitalization of $1,046.63 and $40.00 worth of Dystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dystem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00015133 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004536 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000789 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002616 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dystem

Dystem (DTEM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2018. Dystem’s total supply is 8,555,966 coins and its circulating supply is 6,410,512 coins. Dystem’s official Twitter account is @dystemio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dystem is dystem.io.

Buying and Selling Dystem

Dystem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dystem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

