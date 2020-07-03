easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Receives GBX 1,046 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,006 ($12.38).

EZJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.46) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Commerzbank dropped their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,675 ($20.61) to GBX 600 ($7.38) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Liberum Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America raised shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($15.26) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday.

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 684.20 ($8.42) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 701.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 978.72. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 410 ($5.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,570 ($19.32).

In other easyJet news, insider Moya Greene bought 7,032 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 711 ($8.75) per share, for a total transaction of £49,997.52 ($61,527.84). Insiders have purchased 7,103 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,082 in the last 90 days.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.