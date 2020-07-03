Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms Buy Rating for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR)

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their buy rating on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$1.27. The firm had revenue of C$43.97 million during the quarter.

