Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Shares Down 2.1%

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd (LON:ECO)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 22.95 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.29), approximately 539,530 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 243,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.30).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 145 ($1.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

Get Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $41.56 million and a P/E ratio of -6.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 31.93.

About Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas (LON:ECO)

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; a 25% working interest in the Cooper block covering 1,100 kilometers located in Namibia; and interests in four offshore petroleum licenses totaling approximately 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.