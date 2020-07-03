Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Shares Up 1.8%

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) shares shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$99.29 and last traded at C$99.29, 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 792 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$97.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $510.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$97.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$100.61.

Get Economic Investment Trust alerts:

Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C$2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th.

About Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT)

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Economic Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Economic Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.