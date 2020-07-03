Ecsc Group PLC (LON:ECSC) Insider Ian Charles Mann Acquires 15,025 Shares

Ecsc Group PLC (LON:ECSC) insider Ian Charles Mann purchased 15,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £10,066.75 ($12,388.32).

Shares of LON ECSC opened at GBX 71.50 ($0.88) on Friday. Ecsc Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 51.25 ($0.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 167.50 ($2.06). The company has a market cap of $7.16 million and a P/E ratio of -8.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 65.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 92.51.

Ecsc Group Company Profile

ECSC Group plc provides information and cyber security services. The company offers services, such as managed, consultancy, testing, incident response, and vendor solutions. It also provides a range of solutions, including firewalls, intrusion prevention, and detection systems, log analysis, anti-virus, file integrity monitoring, web filtering, vulnerability scanning, email filtering, LAN switching/routing, cloud access security, and PCI desktops.

