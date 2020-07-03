eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

Analysts at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EHTH. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded eHealth from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on eHealth from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays began coverage on eHealth in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.75.

Get eHealth alerts:

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $101.94 on Wednesday. eHealth has a 52-week low of $52.71 and a 52-week high of $152.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.03.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. eHealth had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David K. Francis sold 25,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total transaction of $3,283,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $517,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 59,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,916,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,016 shares of company stock worth $5,439,947. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in eHealth by 271.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in eHealth in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.