Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Elbit Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 44.2% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 84,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 25,829 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $10,557,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its position in Elbit Systems by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 65,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the period. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ESLT. BidaskClub cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Elbit Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

ESLT stock opened at $138.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.88. Elbit Systems Ltd has a 12 month low of $110.00 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.77.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.