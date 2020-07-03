Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Vijayanthimala Singh Sells 800 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total transaction of $105,632.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $93,272.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $56,565.00.

Shares of EA opened at $133.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.32 and its 200 day moving average is $111.37. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $136.42. The stock has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,404,299,000 after acquiring an additional 750,716 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,969,701 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,098,835,000 after acquiring an additional 242,929 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,374,001 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $738,654,000 after acquiring an additional 105,310 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,454,343 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $445,421,000 after acquiring an additional 25,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,076 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $363,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.31.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

