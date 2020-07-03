Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,972.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Wolfe Research downgraded Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Vertical Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.47.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $61.66 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.01. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

