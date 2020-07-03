Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Capri Holdings Ltd’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capri in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capri’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Capri alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CPRI. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $33.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

CPRI stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Capri has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $39.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.87.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.21). Capri had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Capri by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 13,806,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,973,000 after buying an additional 632,054 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,063,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,163,000 after purchasing an additional 380,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Capri by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,923,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,709,000 after purchasing an additional 46,704 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Capri by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,232,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Capri by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,920,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,426,000 after acquiring an additional 249,226 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.