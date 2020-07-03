Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Investar Holding Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Investar in a research report issued on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Investar’s FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Investar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of Investar stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Investar has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $26.46. The stock has a market cap of $166.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Investar had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $18.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.09 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Investar by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Investar by 48.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Investar by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Investar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 65,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Investar by 7.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew C. Nelson bought 9,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $133,003.26. Following the purchase, the director now owns 121,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,394.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

