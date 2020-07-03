Ether Kingdoms Token Price Reaches $0.0025 on Exchanges (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market cap of $18,779.95 and $16,582.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ether Kingdoms Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00044965 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.91 or 0.04827074 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002691 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00019859 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00054704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Profile

IMP is a token. It launched on September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,617,077 tokens. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

Ether Kingdoms Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Kingdoms Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Kingdoms Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Kingdoms Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.