Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Chairman Sells $1,193,338.41 in Stock

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Chairman Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 7,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.71, for a total transaction of $1,193,338.41.

EVBG stock opened at $147.97 on Friday. Everbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $59.85 and a twelve month high of $165.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.09.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.21. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everbridge Inc will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVBG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Everbridge from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Everbridge from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,975,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Everbridge by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Everbridge by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,935,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,090,000 after purchasing an additional 41,549 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 51.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter valued at $511,000.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

