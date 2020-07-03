Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) SVP Imad Mouline Sells 9,265 Shares of Stock

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) SVP Imad Mouline sold 9,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $1,385,580.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

EVBG stock opened at $147.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Everbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $59.85 and a twelve month high of $165.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.09.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everbridge Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 757,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,119,000 after buying an additional 199,969 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Everbridge by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $649,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on EVBG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Everbridge from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.08.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.