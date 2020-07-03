Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

EVFM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Evofem Biosciences from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Evofem Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05. Evofem Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Justin J. File acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $26,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco sold 73,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $427,759.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 880,893 shares of company stock worth $3,028,481 and sold 78,090 shares worth $448,603. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVFM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 941.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,947,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,283,000 after buying an additional 7,184,638 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,717,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Evofem Biosciences by 7,336.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 91,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 69,821 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $187,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.