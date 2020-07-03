Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) shares traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $115.96 and last traded at $116.00, 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.50.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.95.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXSR)

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA), together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; home loans, home equity lines of credit, auto loans, unsecured personal loans, personal lines of credit, and home equity loans; and community rebuild loan programs.

