Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 113.52% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

EYEN opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. Eyenovia has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $5.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.48. The company has a market cap of $55.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.33.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eyenovia will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eyenovia stock. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Eyenovia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

