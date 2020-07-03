FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 10,306 Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,306 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 4th quarter worth about $494,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 268,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 190,146 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 146,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series A alerts:

QRTEA opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

QRTEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.